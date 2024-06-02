After June 4, it’s Rahul’s turn to go for meditation: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

After Exit polls predicting a landslide victory for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections giving a third term of the Modi Government, Acharya Pramod Krishnan said after Narendra Modi, it’s now Rahul Gandhi’s turn to go for meditation.

Once a dedicated Congressman, Krishnan has become a strong critic of his party today. Recently, he predicted that the grand old party would split after June 4 when the results of the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections will come out.

On Sunday, the Acharya wrote on social media: “Prince will also go for meditation on the evening of 4th June… The search for the cave is going on. After this, once again the discussion within the Congress party has intensified.”

The peethadhishwar of Kalki Dham said a glimpse of the power of Modi’s spiritual practice is visible even in the exit polls.

Earlier, anticipating the split of his former party, he said that the Congress would be divided into two factions, one of Rahul Gandhi, and the other of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He spoke of a volcano waiting to erupt in the hearts of Congress workers and leaders which would explode after June 4.

Speaking to a private news channel, Acharya Pramod Krishnam had alleged a conspiracy in the party involving Priyanka Gandhi as she was prevented from becoming party president and was made to the Rajya Sabha with no important responsibility given to her.

“This conspiracy has been going on against her for many years. Rahul Gandhi’s camp wants Priyanka Gandhi to get out of politics. Because of this, Priyanka Gandhi’s supporters are sad. Due to this, there will be two factions of Congress after June 4,” the Acharya claimed.