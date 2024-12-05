Divisive forces planning to spread conflict: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today remarked that the actions of Babur’s commander in Ayodhya and Sambhal 500 years ago, and the events happening in Bangladesh now, share the same underlying nature and intent. He cautioned against dismissing these issues as distant or irrelevant.

In his address at the inauguration of the 43rd Ramayana Mela at Ram Katha Park here, the CM said, “Divisive forces are already active within our society, working relentlessly to erode social harmony and unity. These forces aim to create rifts, stir discord, and incite violence. Many of those who promote division have properties in various countries and will flee in times of crisis, leaving others to suffer.” The CM urged everyone to draw inspiration from Lord Shri Ram’s ideals and work towards realizing Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’

During the event, he also released a booklet and assured the committee of full government support. He encouraged them to explore innovative initiatives in Ayodhya, emphasizing the significance of research on the Ramayana and the restoration of Ayodhya Dham’s ancient glory. The CM affirmed that the government remains committed to this cause through sustained and consistent efforts.

Highlighting Lord Ram’s legacy of unifying India and fostering social cohesion, Yogi stressed that a focus on unity could have prevented foreign invasions and the desecration of sacred sites. He lamented that internal divisions and social hatred, fueled by adversaries, weakened the nation. He warned that remnants of these divisive forces persist today, exploiting caste-based politics to fracture the social fabric.

The CM said, “Ayodhya has been a beacon of wisdom and welfare for humanity for thousands of years. It stands as a guiding light for the world, a land where no one would dare wage war. Free from hatred and conflict, Ayodhya offers solutions to global strife. By divine grace, Ayodhya Dham is emerging as a global spiritual and cultural hub.”He added, “In January, after a 500-year wait, Lord Ram was ceremoniously enshrined in the Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the event took place in Ayodhya on January 22, the celebrations resonated across India and the world.”

Reflecting on history, CM Yogi said, “The Ramayana Mela began in 1982, originally inspired by socialist thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, who introduced Ramayana festivals across different regions. When asked how India maintains its unity amidst diversity, Dr. Lohia, despite not being a temple-goer, affirmed that India’s strength lies in its faith in its three revered deities—Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva. He believed that as long as this faith endures, India’s unity and integrity will remain unshakable. Dr. Lohia noted that while ancient Aryavarta had geographical boundaries, Lord Ram expanded its spirit, Lord Krishna united the East with the West, and Lord Shiva reinforced eternal unity through the twelve Jyotirlingas.” CM Yogi criticised modern socialists for abandoning Dr. Lohia’s ideals.