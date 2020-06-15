Maharashtra Cyber department on Sunday night issued an advisory against circulating “disturbing” pictures of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, who died at his Mumbai residence, on social media and said that any such act “is liable to invite legal action.”

Maharashtra Cyber which is the nodal agency for cyber security and cyber crime investigation for the state took to Twitter and in a series of tweets asked netizens to users to “refrain” from sharing such photos which are “disturbing and in bad taste,” and asked those who have already shared to delete their posts.

“A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste (sic),” tweeted Maharashtra Cyber.

In another tweet it said, “It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action.”

“Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth,” the state police department wrote.

According to officials, it is almost impossible to trace original source of the photos on platforms like WhatAapp but they are keeping a watch on all social media sites and will take action against those found sharing such pictures, reported The Hindu.

The late actor’s team released a statement saying, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

The 34-year-old actor had reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. His sudden demise has left his co-stars and colleagues devastated. As soon as the news about his demise broke, people from all walks of life actors mourned the death of this talented actor who had given stellar performances both in the Indian television industry and Bollywood.

Bollywood actor has given outstanding performance in movies like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, PK, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance and many others.