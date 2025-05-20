District collectorates in 6 Rajasthan districts get threat mails

A bomb threat was received at the district collectorate in Sikar, Tonk and Dausa districts of Rajasthan on Tuesday following which a team of bomb trekkers and disposal squad, sniffer dogs and the cyber crime cell inspected the venues.

In Sikar, the threat mail addressed to the district collector on his official mail id was received around around 9.30-10 am, shortly before a review meeting that was scheduled to be held there under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

The email message warned that the explosive RDX had been planted in the premises that would blast around 3-3:30 pm, a district collectorate spokesman said.

Soon the security agencies with expertise equipped with sniffer dogs, bomb diffusing gazzets were summoned .They evacuated the crowded premises, carried out intensive and thorough search, but no explosive or bomb was found so far.

Meanwhile, the venue of the chief secretary’s review meeting was shifted to the district police lines conference hall from the district collectorate.

Similarly, a threat mail of planting of RDX in the district collectorate was also received by the collector of Tonk and Dausa at the same time.

No explosive has so far been found in both the cities.

Likewise, the threat also forced the officials to undertake similar drill in Bhilwara, Pali and Rajsamand colleges.

Meanwhile, an official in Bhilwara denied reports of receiving any threat mails, saying the bomb squad was called as part of the “mock security drill that was conducted to check the efficiency and alertness of the agencies concerned”.

The trend of threat messages for explosive/ bomb blasts is continuing intermittently in the state since recent months. For almost 10 days, several threat mails were received by the Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) here.