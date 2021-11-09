Discharge of raw sewage into Kashmir’s Doodganga River annoys NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a serious view on complaints of raw sewage being discharged in the Doodganga River that is the source of irrigation as well as drinking water for a huge chunk of population in Srinagar and Budgam districts of the Kashmir valley.

The NGT has constituted a 5- member committee to submit a factual report and review the measures being taken for cleanliness of the lake and identify the factors contributing to its pollution.

The joint Committee constituted by NGT, comprising of Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Budgam, Director Urban Local Bodies and Regional Director, Pollution Control Committee Kashmir, undertook a visit to Barzulla area to assess the water quality , quantity of sewage being discharged, solid waste being dumped on the banks of Doodganga river and to review the measures being taken for its cleanliness besides identification of the factors contributing to pollution of this river as per the directions of NGT.

The inspection was carried in pursuance to the directions of NGT and suggesting remedial action for preventing discharge of sewage and dumping of solid waste on the banks of Doodganga River and Mamath Kull.

During the visit, the Committee directed the concerned officers to ensure cleaning and maintenance of the banks of Doodhganga which is the source of irrigation as well as drinking water for a huge chunk of population of Srinagar and Budgam.

The Committee also stressed upon the concerned field functionaries to sensitize people living near the banks of the Doodganga about the fragility of the environment and ill effects of polluting it, besides declaring the banks of the Nallah Dhoodganga and the adjoining areas as ‘No Litter Zone’.

The Committee asked the SMC authorities to undertake a massive cleanliness drive in and along the Nallah Doodganga within District Srinagar and ensure effective door to door collection of waste along the Water Body and also take all required measures to prevent dumping of solid waste in it.

The committee also asked Municipal Committee Chadoora to clear legacy waste and prevent any further dumping of waste on the Banks of waterbody.

The Committee also discussed the need of a comprehensive action plan including establishment of STPs of adequate capacity to prevent direct discharge of untreated Sewage into Doodhganga river.