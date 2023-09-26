Direct flight to Muscat from Lucknow Airport to start on October 1

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSI Airport) Lucknow, in line with the focus of the “Passenger first philosophy”, will soon be adding direct flights to Muscat from October 1.

The flight will be operated by Oman’s flag carrier Oman Air.

Sharing the information on the new international flight, Lucknow Airport Spokesperson said on Tuesday, “Oman Air will be operating the Lucknow-Muscat flight with Boeing 737 aircraft with a capacity of around 162 passengers. With this new non-stop flight, the number of international flights from CCSI Airport will go up to 20 per day from 18 earlier”.

At present, Muscat is connected to Lucknow by Salam Air. Oman Air will be the second airline that will connect Muscat with UP-state capital. Lucknow Airport has added six international arrivals and departures, recently. All of them are operated by Indigo Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Dammam and Dubai.

The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow Airport to Muscat will depart at 21:00 hrs and Muscat Abu Dhabi to Lucknow flight will arrive at 19:50 hrs.

At present, CCSI Airport manages an average of 17,700 passengers per day and operates around 125 flights per day. In the first quarter of 2023-24, CCSIA has recorded nearly 1.55 million passenger movements.

Dubai, Muscat and Riyad held the spot as the top three international destinations from Lucknow. Whereas Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru were the top three domestic destinations. CCSIA currently acts as a gateway to 25 domestic and 8 international destinations for passengers from Lucknow and its surrounding areas.

In the last one-year, Lucknow Airport has added three airlines – Air Asia India, Akasa and Thai Air Asia, while it added new domestic destination – Mopa (North Goa) and an international destination – Bangkok to the network. Meanwhile, airlines like Indigo, Air Asia India, Akasa, Thai Air Asia have boosted their domestic and international connectivity by increasing flights to various destinations.