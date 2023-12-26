Dimple Yadav vows to visit Ayodhya temple despite boycott call

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said here on Tuesday if they do not get the invitation for the Ram Temple inauguration, they will go there on some other day.

She said the religious faith should not be tied to politics as every citizen of the country is free to worship at the Ram temple.

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, the wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the demand for not calling her husband and former chief minister reflects the mindset of the BJP. It is not enough to talk about Lord Ram, his ideals should also be implemented in our lives, she suggested the BJP leaders.

Advertisement

Earlier, BJP MP from Kannauj Subrata Pathak had demanded a ban on the entry of SP leaders in the Ram temple and no invitation should be given to them as their government in 1990 had opened fire on Kar Sevaks.

She called the suspension of 142 MPs from country’s Parliament an unfortunate incident. “This has not happened in any country in the world. The government is completely scared. The BJP Government at the Center has grossly misused the ED, CBI and Income Tax during its five-year tenure,” she alleged.