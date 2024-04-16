Dimple files nominations from Mainpuri, Akhilesh slams BJP

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav filed her nomination from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday where her husband Akhilesh Yadav was present among other family members.

Before filing her nominations, Dimple Yadav went to the memorial place of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and took his blessings.

Yesterday, BJP candidate and UP Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh had filed his nomination from Mainpuri.

The polling for Mainpuri seat will be held in the third phase on May 7.

Dimple Yadav submitted her nomination at the District Election Officer office located at the Collectorate. Apart from her husband and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, SP National General Secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav, former MP Tej Pratap Yadav and former MP Dharmendra Yadav were also present.

Later, talking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav fiercely attacked the BJP. “BJP is going to be wiped out from the country,” he said, adding that electoral bonds were the biggest scam of the country. ”BJP received money from the vaccine company also,” he alleged.

When questioned about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who visited Mainpuri yesterday, he said that he had come to see the development of Mainpuri.

Regarding PM Modi, he said that when PM comes to Mainpuri, he will tell what development was done in Mainpuri in his regime.

Akhilesh alleged that BJP conferred Bharat Ratna on Chaudhary Charan Singh but did nothing for the farmers.

“Farmer’s income has not doubled and people have yet to forget farmers’ agitation,” he said.

He alleged that job recruitment papers were being leaked deliberately in Uttar Pradesh, and called the Agniveer scheme a flop.