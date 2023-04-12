Dimapur-Kohima rail line project first phase is complete

The Indian Railways is working on the Dimapur-Kohima New Broad Gauge Rail Line Project for rail connectivity between Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland. Its first phase has also been completed. The connectivity in the North East is going to be of great benefit to the local people and tourists.

The 82.50-kilometer-long Dimapur-Kohima Rail Project has been started at an estimated cost of Rs 6,663 crore. The construction work is going on in full swing and they are fully confident of completing the project within the time frame. Northeast Frontier Railway is hopeful that Kohima, the capital of Nagaland.

The Dimapur-Kohima New Broad Gauge Rail Line project is being developed in three phases. Whose first phase from Dhansiri to Shokhuvi has been completed in August last year. Nagaland gets a new railway station railway line after 100 years of its formation

Passenger train services have been started recently from Shokhuvi in Arunachal Pradesh to Naharlagun and Mendipathar in Meghalaya. Doni Polo Express used to run to Guwahati in Assam and Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh which has now started running till Shokhuvi.

Under the second phase, the railway line will be laid from Shokhuvi to Ferima, and in the third phase from Ferma to Jubja. The work of both phases is also going on at a very fast pace. A target has been set to complete this project by 2026. Traveling on the new railway line being laid by the Indian Railways will be very exciting.

20 small and big tunnels will be seen on this route. There are 24 major bridges and 156 minor bridges. It also has 21 tunnels with a total length of 31 km. The tunnel between Ferima to Pifema 20 small and big tunnels will be seen on this piece route. There are 24 major bridges and 156 minor bridges. It also has 21 tunnels of a total length of 31 km. The tunnel from Ferima to Pifema is the longest in the project, with a length of 6.5 km. The view of 32 Road Under Bridge will also be worth seeing. The railway line has eight new stations – Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Ferima, Pifema, Menguzuma, and Jubja, which is near Kohima