Sisodia accuses BJP of plot to stop ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme

Dilli ki Yogshala: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to stop the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme. The programme is scheduled to commence from November 1.

Speaking at a press meet, Sisodia said, “They (BJP) are troubling the officials by suspending them or putting pressure on them… They have put pressure on the officials to stop the yoga classes.”

“I have spoken with the chief minister in this regard and he has assured that the yoga classes must continue as it benefits around 17,000 families of Delhi,” he said.

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/KkHjJekgzL — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 26, 2022

“I sent the file to the chief minister and he has approved this… that the free yoga classes should not be stopped in any way. After CM’s approval, I have sent the file to LG VK Saxena for his approval.”

Sisodia said he was hopeful of getting approval for the classes from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself promotes yoga across the globe. So, we hope that LG will give the approval without any delay to continue the classes,” he said.

Replying to a question, he claimed that the BJP has put pressure on a official to write that such a programme could not be run by any university.

The state government had started ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ around one and half years ago, announcing that it will provide trained instructors to those who want to do yoga in different parts of the city.

Under the programme, Sisodia said around 600 yoga camps were being held in parks and different places with around 17,000 people participating. Out of these, 11,000 were facing the post Covid complications, said Sisodia.

Meanwhile, Sisodia had on Tuesday issued a showcause notice to the Secretary, Directorate of Training and Technical Education, for allegedly trying to discontinue the flagship programme, seeking a reply within 24 hours, officials said.