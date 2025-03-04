Dilip Jaiswal elected new president of Bihar BJP

Dilip Jaiswal has been elected as the new president of the BJP’s Bihar unit. Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the formal announcement during the party’s state council meeting in Patna on Tuesday.

Jaiswal was nominated president of the Bihar BJP when Samrat Chaudhary was appointed deputy chief minister of Bihar. Since then he was playing dual responsibilities as both the land and revenue minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet and the state BJP president.

Just before the recent cabinet expansion in Bihar, he resigned saying he would follow the party’s policy of ‘one man-one post.’

On Monday, Jaiswal filed his nomination for the post. He won the election unopposed at the party’s state council meeting in Patna on Tuesday.

His appointment has come at a crucial time when the party is preparing for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Addressing the meeting, Khattar appealed to the workers to start preparing for the elections. He expressed confidence that the NDA government would be formed again under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

During the meeting, he expressed concern over caste politics and said that in this vote bank politics, we lose the ability to differentiate between good and bad. He also discussed the Bharat Ratna awarded to former chief minister Karpuri Thakur and said his caste was not a vote bank, yet the prime minister gave him Bharat Ratna.