Digvijaya Singh calls Bajrang Dal group of goons

Asserting that ‘Hindutva’ is not a religion, Congress Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh on Monday called the Bajrang Dal a group of goons.

Addressing a press conference at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP must seek forgiveness for disrespecting Lord Hanuman by equating the Bajrang Dal with Bajrang Bali (Lord Hanuman)”.

“The Bajrang Dal is a gundo ki jamaat (congregation of hooligans), which had stormed into the Congress office in Jabalpur (on 4 May) to do gundagardi (hooliganism),” the former CM of Madhya Pradesh maintained.

He also strongly objected to the idea of considering ‘Hindutva’ a religion.

“Our religion is Sanatan Dharma, whose slogan is ‘dharm ki jai ho, adharm ka naash ho, praniyo mein sadbhavna ho, vishwa ka kalyan ho’,” said Mr Singh.

He said Hindutva has got nothing to do with Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva only means beating up people with sticks, demolishing their houses and fleecing money from them.

Singh also launched a scathing attack at MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging that the MP BJP government was not practising administration but was running a private business in a partnership company.

“The partnership private company belongs to Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his ministers, while some new shares have been bought by the ‘Maharaj BJP’ (pointing towards Jyotiraditya Scindia) and many BJP supporters who work as middlemen along with BJP supporter officers,” Singh charged.