Digital transactions worth Rs 20000 crore taking place daily: PM

Noting that an atmosphere of honesty was being created through the digital economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said digital transactions worth about Rs 20000 crore were taking place every day in the country.

“Last March, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions reached around Rs 10 lakh crore. Due to this, convenience is also increasing in the country and an atmosphere of honesty is also being created,” the Prime Minister said in the 88th edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio.

He said now many new start-ups related to Fin-tech are also coming up in the country.

“Now, even in small towns and in most villages people are transacting through UPI itself,” the Prime Minister said.

Talking about the country’s new ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’, Modi said on the 14th of April, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ was dedicated to the nation. It has been opened for the citizens of the country, he said.

“What can be a better time to remember the contribution of the Prime Ministers of the country than the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav? It is a matter of pride for the country that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement,” Modi said.

He said people’s interest in history is increasing a lot and in such a situation the PM Museum is also becoming a centre of attraction for the youth, connecting them with the precious heritage of the country.

The Prime Minister said today, in the changing times and due to the covid protocols, emphasis is being placed on adopting new methods in museums.

He said the focus has also increased on digitization in museums.

“On the 18th of May, International Museum Day will be celebrated all

over the world. In view of this, I have an idea for my young friends. Why not visit a local museum with your circle of friends during the upcoming holidays. Do share your experience with #MuseumMemories. By doing so you will also awaken curiosity about museums in the minds of others,” Modi said.