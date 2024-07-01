“Did a lot of work,” says Maharashtra CM Shinde on completion of 2 years of Mahayuti government

As the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra marks the anniversary of the completion of two years, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that in the last two years, the Mahayuti government has done a lot of work, whether it is about roads or metros.

Furthermore, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his developmental work and stressed that Maharashtra will stand by him in this journey.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Shinde said that with the amount of work PM Modi had done in the past 10 years, Congress couldn’t even reach that level in 50-60 years.

Speaking with ANI, on the completion of two years of the Mahayuti government, Eknath Shinde said, “2 years is actually very little but the Mahayuti government did a lot of work. The works that were stopped by Maha Vikas Aghadi, whether they were metro or road projects, have been resumed. We have also reopened the Marathwada grid that was closed by them. People want us to be in power because we are the government of the common people. 2 years have been completed and we have done a lot of work.”

On the question of his expectations from the Modi 3.0 government, Eknath Shinde said, “The work PM Modi had done in the last 10 years, the Congress government couldn’t do that kind of work even in 50-60 years. In the last 10 years, the extent of development in India has increased, our country’s fame has increased across the world and India has become proud all over the world only due to PM Modi.

Advertisement

“Now the world listens when India speaks. This has occurred only due to the hard work of Modi Ji. He has dedicated his life to the country. In my life, I have seen Modi Ji as the first such Prime Minister who hadn’t taken any leave,” Shinde said.

Speaking about his 3rd regime, Shinde said, “Now he has become the PM for the 3rd time, and in all those last years, he has brought the economy of the country to the 5th position from the 11th. Now, I have faith that during his 3rd regime, our economy will become the 3rd largest in the world and we will achieve the mark of a 500 trillion-dollar economy. He will make our country a global power and for this purpose, Maharashtra will also contribute to it.

Stating the reason behind Maharashtra’s contribution, he said, “Maharashtra will help Modi Ji strengthen his hands because he has the vision for development. He focuses only on the agenda of ‘development-development-development.’ I believe that in the upcoming five years, our country will grow so massively that even the world has to see.”