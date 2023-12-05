Dharamshala to host Govt’s ‘one year’ celebration: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday informed that the state level function on completion of one year of the present state government’s regime will be held at Dharamshala in Kangra district on December 11.

The theme of the celebration will be ‘Vyavastha Parivartan Ka Ek Saal’, in which senior central Congress leaders will also participate.

Sukhu stated this while presiding over a meeting of senior officers to review the arrangements being made to make this event a mega success on Tuesday.

He directed the officers to make adequate arrangements for the convenience of the people attending the function.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, MLAs Sanjay Rattan and Kewal Singh Pathania will coordinate with the district administration for the timely completion of all the arrangements, he added.

While interacting with the Deputy Commissioner Kangra and other district officers virtually, the Chief Minister directed all the departments to coordinate with the district administration to make proper arrangements of security, drinking water, electricity supply, ensure cleanliness, mobile toilets to facilitate the general public.

The district police must also ensure proper arrangements for smooth plying of vehicles, parking of buses and other vehicles.

He said that big LED screen would be set up in the Police Ground, Dharamshala for the convenience of the people and gave special instructions to ensure that the local people may not face any inconvenience during the event.