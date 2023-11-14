Dharamshala all set for International Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup

After the cricket matches that put the picturesque Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on global spotlight, the Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup has caught the attention of adventure lovers with the kick start of Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup.

Paragliding enthusiasts from seven countries across the world including India, Brazil Austria, Nepal, Mexico, US and France are participating in the event being held in the scenic town of Narvana, near Dharamshala.

The opening ceremony was graced by Dharamshala Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma, on Monday who lit the ceremonial lamp and participated in a ‘havan’ at the Paragliding Take-off Site in Narvana.

Waving a green flag, Sharma marked the official start of the competition, with approximately 90 participants, including brave soldiers from the Indian Army.

The inaugural day featured trial flights, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling five-day event, while on Tuesday the final list of participants was unveiled.

Emphasizing the significance of hosting an international-level paragliding competition in the vicinity of Dharamshala, the headquarters of Kangra district, Sharma said that this event encourages positive impact on tourism and the potential for job creation, particularly for the local youth.

He also lauded the safety measures in place at the site, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for participants and spectators alike.

“The event marks additional significance for Dharamshala, a town that has gained international recognition through its association with spiritual leader Dalai Lama and recent cricket matches,” he said.

He added that the Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup can be seen as a pivotal milestone that will further elevate Dharamshala’s profile in the global tourism landscape.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Narvana Adventure Club, the organizing body behind the competition, Sharma congratulated all office bearers, including Club President Kapil Sharma.

The event showcases the potential for Dharamshala to emerge as a premier destination for both solo and tandem paragliding enthusiasts, said Sharma.