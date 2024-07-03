Dhankhar condemns Opposition’s walkout during PM Modi’s reply in RS, terms it ‘insult to Constitution’

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at the INDIA bloc MPs for staging a walkout while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President’s address in the Upper House of Parliament, saying that the Opposition members have challenged the Constitution.

Prior to walking out from the House, the Opposition MPs protested with incessant sloganeering and raised chants like ‘LoP ko bolne do’ (Let LoP speak).

Dhankhar didn’t allow the Congress President and the Leader of the House Mallikarjun Kharge to intervene while PM Modi spoke. This led to more shriller protests from the Opposition benches, and then a walkout.

As the Opposition MPs left the Upper House proceedings in the middle, the RS chairman accused them of having ‘disrespected’ the House and ‘challenging and outraging the spirit’ of the Constitution.

Dhankhar said LoP Kharge “insulted” oath to the office by walking out of the Upper House.

“Khargeji insulted the oath of office through the walkout. They (opposition MPs) have made a mockery of the Constitution. I hope they introspect”, the RS Chairman said.

Condemning the Opposition’s walkout, Dhankhar said, “They showed their back to the Constitution of India, they didn’t insult me or you, they insulted the oath of Constitution that they took. There can be no bigger insult to the Constitution of India than this.”

“They have challenged the Constitution. They have outraged the spirit of the Constitution; they have disregarded the oath they have undertaken. The Constitution is not something to hold in your hands, it is the book to way of life. I hope that they will self-introspect and walk the path of duty,” he stated further chastising them for the ‘reckless’ conduct.

The RS chairman said the LoP was given adequate time to speak without any interruption but the attempt to disrupt House proceedings by chanting slogans was uncalled for and an ‘irresponsible’ conduct.