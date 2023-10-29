Dhankhar calls for all-out efforts to ensure life of dignity for children with special needs

Vice President Jagadeep Dhankhar on Sunday said all efforts should converge to ensure a life of dignity for children with special needs so that they achieve their sense of selfhood and inclusion.

He made the statement at the inaugural ceremony of Higashi Autism School in the national capital.

Saying that it is the mother who takes all the responsibilities on her shoulders, sacrificing every comfort to ensure the growth of children with special needs, Dhankhar called upon the male gender to work shoulder to shoulder with their spouses and companions in a missionary mode when the child faces the challenge of autism and needs support.

He underlined the importance of not leaving one’s partner to face the challenges alone as abandoning them during these challenging times would forfeit one’s right to be a member of mankind.

Noting that the one-size-fits-all approach does not work when a child faces the challenge of autism, the vice president said, “Every child has specific needs as he or she is unique.”

He also talked about exposing the children to the wider world, regardless of the challenges they may face.

Lauding the curriculum comprising integrated approach to yoga therapy (IAYT) and daily life therapy, he called such approaches as impactful means to empower special children so that they become productive and involved members of society, and bring pride to the families in despair and fatigue.

The vice president described his school visit as nothing less than a “spiritual journey” signifying a profound detachment from self and a strong attachment to the well-being of others.

He also praised the chairperson of the school, Rashmi Das, for her unwavering commitment towards the welfare and well-being of children with autism.