Dhami government to implement UCC in Uttarakhand on January 27

The Uttarakhand government, led by Pushkar Singh Dhami, has decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2024 on January 27. The Chief Minister’s Office has directed the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the National Games on January 28.

Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, sent a letter to all the departments on Saturday instructing them to make necessary preparations for the implementation of the UCC on January 27. According to the order, Chief Minister Dhami will also launch the UCC portal on the same day. The manual for the new law will also be issued on January 27, formally establishing Uttarakhand as the first state in the country to implement the UCC.

“The government order issued by Bagoli read, “It has been proposed that the Chief Minister will unveil the manual and portal as part of the formal launch of the Uniform Civil Code on January 27 at 12:30 pm.” Notably, a two-day mock run of the UCC portal was carried out by the government on January 22 and 23 to ensure a smooth launch of the digital platform. Prior to this, a comprehensive training programme was held across all 13 districts of the state to familiarise officials with the modalities of implementing the UCC.”

The timing of implementing Uttarakhand’s UCC 2024, ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, will also help the BJP send a political message ahead of the Delhi assembly polls. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand on January 28.

Notably, the UCC enacted by the Uttarakhand government in 2024 will impose a blanket ban on practices like halala and iddat. Remarriage will not be permitted if either the husband or wife is alive. It emphasises that no condition, irrespective of religion or community, can prevent a woman from remarrying after divorce. Besides, if one partner changes his or her religion without the other’s consent, the other partner will have the right to divorce and alimony.

At the time of divorce or domestic quarrel between husband and wife, the custody of a child up to five years old will remain with the mother. It will be mandatory for every couple to register their marriages and divorces taking place after March 26, 2010. Failure to register marriages will lead to the imposition of a fine of up to Rs 25,000. Similarly, the registration of live-in relationships will also be mandatory, with the same penal provisions.

The minimum age for marriage of 21 years for boys and 18 years for girls. The law ensures equal rights for both men and women in cases of divorce and eliminates the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children. Illegitimate children will also be considered the biological children of the couple.

Under the UCC, children born through adoption, surrogacy, or assisted reproductive technology will be considered biological children. The property rights of an unborn child will also be protected under the new law. The UCC ensures that both girls and boys, irrespective of their community or religion, will have equal rights to their parents’ property.