Uttarakhand CM honoured for UCC implementation at Mahakumbh

Sants and religious leaders at Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Sunday night honoured Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Hindu religious leaders and members of the All India Akhara Parishad, who had gathered at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, praised Dhami for enacting and implementing the UCC in Uttarakhand. Dhami was felicitated at a function titled “Equality and Harmony,” organized by religious leaders at the Mahakumbh.

Religious leaders present on the occasion stated that the Uttarakhand government had set an example for other states, urging them to follow suit and introduce the UCC for their citizens.

Expressing his gratitude, Dhami said he felt fortunate to be honored by esteemed religious figures on the sacred land of Triveni during the auspicious occasion of the Mahakumbh.

He emphasized that the UCC was a significant step toward building a developed nation and that the honor bestowed upon him was a recognition of the collective efforts of Uttarakhand’s citizens.

The Chief Minister stated, “Before the 2022 assembly elections, we had promised to implement the UCC in Uttarakhand. The people placed their faith in us and re-elected us to power.”

“Our first cabinet decision after forming the government again was to constitute a committee to draft the UCC through extensive consultations. Uttarakhand has now become the first state in independent India to implement the Uniform Civil Code.”

Dhami further highlighted, “In Uttarakhand, people of all religions and castes are now governed by a uniform personal law, ensuring equal rights for women across all communities, as envisioned by the Constitution of India.”

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting his government in successfully implementing the UCC.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the framers of the Constitution had originally envisioned uniform laws, but past governments at the center had delayed their implementation.

“Now, Uttarakhand has established uniform laws for all religions and castes. This historic achievement was made possible with the support of Prime Minister Modi,” he added.