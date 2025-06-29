DFO transferred on complaint by tribals against demolition of their hutments

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the transfer of a divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Sehore district on a complaint of tribals.

The move came after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the chief minister with a group of tribals who complained that the Forest Department demolished their hutments on 23 June, despite the ongoing monsoon season.

The demolition of around 50 kutcha houses and huts inhabited by tribals was carried out by bulldozers and JCB machines in the Khivni Forest Sanctuary in the Dewas district, citing encroachment in the forest sanctuary area.

The action was taken amidst the ongoing rainy season, rendering the tribals and their kids homeless.

The area comes under the jurisdiction of the Sehore Forest Division.

After hearing the plea of the tribals on Sunday, CM Dr Yadav ordered the transfer of Sehore DFO Magan Singh Dabar. He has been transferred to Bhopal.

Archana Patel has been appointed the new DFO of Sehore.

Following the action, the CM assured, “The Forest Department has been instructed not to take any such action during the monsoon season.”

“The double-engine government of PM Modi is for the benefit of the poor. The welfare and respect of tribal communities is our commitment,” the CM maintained.

Soon after the demolition, MP State Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleged that the action taken during monsoon was against the rules. He had also questioned whether Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is the Lok Sabha Member from the area, would do anything to help the poor tribals, who have now become homeless.