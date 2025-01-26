Devotion peaks at Sangam as pilgrims converge ahead of ‘Mauni Amavasya’

A massive influx of devotees has begun converging in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh ahead of the auspicious Mauni Amavasya. With the weekend rush and the holy day approaching, the city is witnessing an unparalleled surge of pilgrims from across the nation.

Railway stations, bus terminals, and highways are crowded with devotees eager to reach the Sangam for the sacred ritual of a holy dip.

Officials reported that over 1.25 crore devotees bathed at the Sangam between Friday and Saturday alone.

The numbers are expected to rise sharply, with an estimated 10 crore pilgrims anticipated to participate on Mauni Amavasya.

To ensure a seamless experience, the fair administration and Kumbh police have rolled out extensive preparations.

To maintain order and facilitate smooth movement, the entire fairground has been declared a no-vehicle zone. Barricades are being installed along the banks of the Sangam to effectively manage the growing crowd.

Special arrangements have been made across all sectors and zones to accommodate the influx of devotees. During the Amrit Snan festival, no special protocols will apply to ensure public convenience is prioritized.

The Integrated Control and Command Center (ICCC) has been activated to monitor crowd density and prevent overcrowding at critical locations, such as Sangam Nose.

Quick-response teams have been deployed in high-density areas, while major routes are under constant surveillance to manage emergencies and track suspicious activities, ensuring safety and security.

A crackdown on illegal encroachments and unauthorized shops within the fair area is underway to provide clean, wide roads for pilgrims. Sanitation workers are working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness throughout the fair.

All parking areas are operational and equipped with basic amenities. As per the traffic plan, vehicles will first be directed to nearby parking zones, with alternative options available as needed.

Over 2,000 new signages have been installed to guide pilgrims, ensuring hassle-free navigation.

Devotees are encouraged to use the official fair chatbot, which provides comprehensive information to make their journey more convenient.

Additionally, Google navigation and on-ground police personnel are assisting in directing pilgrims toward the right routes.