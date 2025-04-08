Devotees attacked by shopkeepers over prasad purchase at Lucknow temple

The renowned Chandrika Devi Temple, located on the outskirts of the state capital, witnessed a violent clash between shopkeepers and devotees over the purchase of prasad.

According to reports, a group of shopkeepers united and assaulted the devotees, including some women.

A video of the clash has gone viral on social media, following which the police registered a case against the shopkeepers and launched an investigation based on CCTV footage.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, JK Dubey said that four individuals — all shopkeepers and their helpers — have been taken into custody.

He said the fight broke out after the devotees refused to purchase prasad from a particular shop.

The victim, Piyush Sharma from Triveni Nagar in Lucknow, said that he and his family were visiting the Chandrika Devi Temple when they declined to buy prasad from a specific shop. This reportedly angered the shopkeepers, who then attacked them.

Dubey confirmed that an investigation is underway and an FIR has been registered at BKT Police Station.