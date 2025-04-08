Logo

Logo

# India

Devotees attacked by shopkeepers over prasad purchase at Lucknow temple

The renowned Chandrika Devi Temple, located on the outskirts of the state capital, witnessed a violent clash between shopkeepers and devotees over the purchase of prasad.

Statesman News Service | Lucknow | April 8, 2025 7:15 pm

Devotees attacked by shopkeepers over prasad purchase at Lucknow temple

Image Source: X

The renowned Chandrika Devi Temple, located on the outskirts of the state capital, witnessed a violent clash between shopkeepers and devotees over the purchase of prasad.

According to reports, a group of shopkeepers united and assaulted the devotees, including some women.

Advertisement

A video of the clash has gone viral on social media, following which the police registered a case against the shopkeepers and launched an investigation based on CCTV footage.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, JK Dubey said that four individuals — all shopkeepers and their helpers — have been taken into custody.

He said the fight broke out after the devotees refused to purchase prasad from a particular shop.

The victim, Piyush Sharma from Triveni Nagar in Lucknow, said that he and his family were visiting the Chandrika Devi Temple when they declined to buy prasad from a specific shop. This reportedly angered the shopkeepers, who then attacked them.

Dubey confirmed that an investigation is underway and an FIR has been registered at BKT Police Station.

Advertisement

Related posts