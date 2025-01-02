Shops at Sangham stocking puja materials, religious books ahead of Mahakumb

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are in full swing in Prayagraj with rapid efforts to ensure the success of the event. As the city gears to host millions of devotees, the excitement among sadhus, Kalpvasis, pilgrims, and locals is palpable.

Mela official said here on Thursday that shopkeepers at the Sangam and the Mela areas are stocking essential religious items, including puja materials, Patra-Panchang, beads of Rudraksha, wreaths of Tulsi, and sacred texts, sourced from Nepal, Banaras, and Mathura-Vrindavan. The Mahakumbh is a celebration of the Sanatan faith, drawing devotees from across the country to Prayagraj to partake in the spiritual bathing at the Triveni Sangam. According to an estimation, 40 to 45 crore devotees are expected to visit Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh this year.

Advertisement

Mela Authority officials are enthusiastically preparing for the arrival, stay, and spiritual needs of the devotees. The residents of Prayagraj and shopkeepers and traders are equally excited about the Mahakumbh viewing it as an opportunity for spiritual enrichment as well as economic growth through business and employment prospects.

Advertisement

Across the city, hotels, restaurants, food stalls, and shops selling puja materials, religious books, garlands, and flowers are being decked up to cater to the needs of the visitors. Wholesale traders are procuring merchandise from different cities anticipating a high demand during the event. While beads of Rudraksha are being sourced from Uttarakhand and Nepal, wreaths of tulsi are being accessed from Mathura-Vrindavan and puja items like roli and sandalwood are being sourced from Varanasi and Delhi’s Paharganj.

A shopkeeper of religious books reported that books from Gita Press, Gorakhpur, are in high demand, especially the Ramcharitmanas, Bhagwat Gita, Shiv Puran, and collections of bhajans and aartis. Priests performing rituals are buying Patra and Panchang printed in Varanasi. Additionally, brass and copper bells, lamps, and idols from Moradabad and Varanasi are being ordered in bulk. Devotees, sadhus, and sanyasis participating in Kalpavas at the fair are demanding havan samagri, aasan, Gangajal, plates, urns, and other items used in worship. Shopkeepers are stocking these items in large quantities to meet the anticipated demand, ensuring they are well-prepared to serve the spiritual and practical needs of the