Shopkeeper, helper arrested for serving juice mixed with urine in Ghaziabad

A shopkeeper and his helper were beaten black and blue before being arrested by police in the Loni area for serving juice mixed with urine.

People claimed to have found a can filled with urine from a juice shop, which was handed over to the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and arrested shopkeeper Aamir. Based on people’s information, a case was also registered against him. A minor employee working at his shop was also arrested.

Advertisement

ACP (Ankur Vihar) Bhaskar Verma said on Saturday that the police received information on Friday that a juice seller had been serving fruit juice to customers after mixing human urine into it.

“The police searched the shop and recovered a cane filled with approximately 1 kg of urine. We interrogated the owner about the container filled with urine but he failed to give any satisfactory reply. The accused, namely Aamir, and his co-worker, a minor, have been arrested. Investigation is underway,” the ACP said.

The ACP told media persons that during police interrogation, the accused admitted he used to urinate in the can because there was no place nearby to relieve himself. When people saw the can, they thought he was mixing urine with juice.

Amir, who hails from Bahraich, had opened the juice shop one and a half months ago.

However, eyewitnesses claimed that they had seen him mixing urine from a can in a glass of juice.

People also claimed that the shopkeeper confessed to his mistake and pleaded for forgiveness when people thrashed him severely.

The ACP said that the can containing urine raised suspicion among people. He added that samples from the can have been sent to the lab for testing. Action will be taken against him on the basis of the report, he added.