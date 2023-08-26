Devotee offers 100cr cheque at temple, bank account had Rs. 17

A surprising incident at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Simhachalam, Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, has been making waves online. A man named Varang Lakshmi Narasimha Devasthanam, in a seemingly generous gesture, handed over a cheque for a staggering ₹100 crore to the temple.

Initially, the temple committee was taken aback by the grandiosity of the donation, as such a substantial offering had never been made before. However, the real shocker came when they attempted to deposit the cheque in the bank. To their astonishment, they discovered that the man behind the generous gesture had a mere ₹17 in his account.

This peculiar incident has raised questions and concerns among the temple authorities. They are contemplating whether this act was intentional or an error. If it is found to be a deliberate attempt to deceive the temple, they are prepared to take appropriate action against the devotee.

The cheque, which originates from Kotak Mahindra Bank and belongs to a Visakhapatnam branch account holder, lacked a date. As a result, the temple authorities are planning to contact the bank to identify the donor.

If it turns out that the donor had dishonest intentions, the bank may ask to initiate a cheque bounce case.

The bizarre discovery was made during the counting of the hundi collection on August 23rd when the temple authorities stumbled upon the ₹100 crore cheque. To verify the authenticity of the cheque, they reached out to the Kotak Bank branch at MVP colony.

The investigation uncovered that the account associated with the cheque belonged to Boddepalli Radhakrishna. The account number was 8313295434, and contained only ₹17 in funds.

About the Sri Varaha Lakshmi temple:

People also refer to the Simhachalam Temple as Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple. This Hindu religious site nestles within the picturesque Simhachalam Hill Range in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Devotees here worship Lord Vishnu, revering Him in the divine forms of Varaha Narasimha. The Simhachalam Hill Range is a segment of the Eastern Ghats. It bears the name “Kailasa” and provides the elevated setting for this temple. Strategically, it perches atop the northern side of the hill, forming a unique and amphitheatre-like architectural structure.