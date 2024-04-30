Devender Yadav appointed interim president of Delhi Congress

The Congress on Tuesday announced the name of Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

The latest development came days after Arvinder Singh Lovely announced his resignation from the post of party’s Delhi unit chief through a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) has appointed Devender Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” read a communiqué issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of the organisation KC Venugopal on Tuesday.

Yadav will continue in his role as party’s in-charge for Punjab, it added.

On Sunday, Lovely resigned from the post of DPPC president citing issues such as alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and differences over selection of party candidates for North West Delhi and North East Delhi parliamentary seats as reasons for his move.

He, however, has not resigned from the party per se.

Notably, the Congress and the AAP have formed a pre-poll alliance in Delhi and other states for the Lok Sabha elections. As per a seat-sharing arrangement between them, the Congress is contesting in three and AAP in four out of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.

“The Delhi Congress unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress and in turn, whose half of the cabinet ministers are presently in jail on corruption charges. Despite that, the party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi,” Lovely said in his resignation letter.

Voting in seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held on 25th May.