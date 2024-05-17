There should be thorough investigation in Swati Maliwal assault case : Delhi Cong chief

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Friday said there should be a proper investigation on alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.

He also said that after proper investigation stringent action should be taken against the accused.

“If any atrocity is committed on a woman, stringent action should be taken against that person. The FIR was registered. She recorded her statement. I think there should be a proper investigation,” the Delhi Congress chief said after being asked about Maliwal’s case.

Advertisement

Yadav said, “After proper investigation , stringent action should be taken against the accused.”

On the allegations made by the parliamentarian against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Assistant Bibhav Kumar, the DPCC chief said, “If it (misbehaviour) happens with any woman, the Congress stand has always been clear, misbehaviour, atrocity with women will not be tolerated.”

In her complaint, Maliwal accused Kumar of abusing and physically assaulting her at the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister on 13th May.

“He (Kumar) came and stood right in front of me and started slapping me with his full force. He slapped me even-eight times at least while I continued screaming. I felt absolutely numb and shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up. My shirt buttons opened and the shirt flew up. I landed on the floor while hitting my head on the center table,” she stated in the complaint.

Maliwal further alleged, “I was constantly screaming for help, but no one came. After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me repeatedly in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs. I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop. My shirt was coming up but he still continued to assault me. I repeatedly told him that I am having my periods and that he should please let go of me as I am in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again.”

Earlier, the AAP has said what happened with Maliwal was highly condemnable and Chief Minister Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the matter and would take a strict action in this regard.