Developed UP will be basis of developed India: WB President Ajay Banga

World Bank President Ajay Banga stated that the development of Uttar Pradesh would play an vital role in establishing India as a developed nation on the global platform.

He said that the developed UP would be the basis of developed India.

Mr Banga praised unprecedented reforms, strong law and order, and connectivity in the area of infrastructure in the state. He appreciated the vision, energy, and determination of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying his policies have brought UP’s economy to new heights.

The World Bank chief reached the capital Lucknow with his team on Friday, where he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mr Banga, overwhelmed by the warm welcome he received in Lucknow, said it seems as if I have come back to my home. I have my in-laws in UP and after 12 years, I am seeing changes in every field. He said that Yogi Adityanath has vision, perseverance and energy.

The World Bank president expressed happiness over the positive changes in the field of law and order in UP. He said strong law and order and better infrastructure have made UP an ideal place for investment and development.

Mr Banga described the small farmers of Uttar Pradesh as the biggest strength of the state. He said that the small farmers are gold of UP. They cannot become rich by selling land. They have to be encouraged for advanced farming as they can achieve prosperity only through advanced farming.

Mr Banga stressed the need to encourage farmers to adopt modern agricultural techniques and innovations. He appreciated the progress in UP’s agriculture sector and described it as the backbone of the rural economy.

The WB President, while referring to the immense possibilities of tourism in UP, said that there is immense possibilities of religious, cultural and eco-tourism here, which can give it a prominent place on the global tourism map. He praised the global demand for UP’s catering and local crafts. He said that the food and handicrafts of UP are popular not only in India but also internationally. Through these, the local economy can be further strengthened.

He described Uttar Pradesh’s capacity in the manufacturing sector as extraordinary. He said that UP is one big in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Banga appreciated the favorable environment created by the Yogi government for the Ease of Doing Business and said that it makes the state attractive for investors.

Ajay Banga praised the various efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government and described the government’s focus on skill development as a game-changer for the youth. He praised the readymade meal for mother scheme, which he described as an exemplary step in the field of maternal health and nutrition. In addition, he also appreciated the reforms in areas like healthcare and education.

Ajay Banga was accompanied by World Bank Vice President A Agasta Tano Kame, Country Director (India) John and Mark.