‘Developed UP’ for a ‘Developed India’ slogan may prove a game-changer in LS polls 2024

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is focusing on its development narrative to consolidate votes across sections in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to achieve its ambitious target of 80/80 seats.

In this context, the government’s slogan “Developed Uttar Pradesh for a Developed India,” which is raised in every public meeting, may prove to be a game-changer, claimed BJP leaders here on Saturday.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP leaders are making concerted efforts to drive the message of development and well-being of people home to the voters.

At every public gathering, these leaders meticulously outline the progress achieved nationwide over the past decade, as well as in Uttar Pradesh over the last seven years in order to familiarise people with their works, but also their intent.

The BJP is keen on highlighting the monumental changes witnessed in the state under the governance of the double-engine government.

The BJP leaders claimed over the past seven years, the Yogi government has orchestrated transformative initiatives, particularly in bolstering the state’s infrastructure and enhancing its amenities.

The improved connectivity has garnered the interest of investors both domestically and internationally, leading to the influx of investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees and the creation of numerous employment opportunities.

PM Modi and CM Yogi have set their sights on winning all 80 seats in the state, aiming to sustain this momentum of progress and transformation. If analysts are to be believed, this objective is finding resonance and support among the populace of the state.

In every election, development emerges as the paramount issue, and General Elections 2024 are no exception. The BJP stands out with a significant advantage over its oppositions, particularly regarding development agendas.

Notably, in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi has spearheaded a transformative era of progress over the past seven years. This period has witnessed remarkable advancements in the state’s infrastructure, amenities, and connectivity.

Under the guidance of PM Modi and leadership of CM Yogi, Uttar Pradesh now boasts the operation of six expressways, with an additional seven under construction, significantly elevating its share to over 55 percent of the nation’s total expressway network.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh leads the nation in airport infrastructure, with four international and eleven domestic airports in operation, complemented by six under development.

Noteworthy is the establishment of one of the country’s two defense corridors within Uttar Pradesh, delineated into six nodes, including Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Brahmos units are being established in Lucknow node and Bharat Dynamics units in Jhansi node.

The connectivity landscape of Uttar Pradesh extends far beyond conventional highways and airports, encompassing modern metro systems and waterways. Presently, metro services are operational in four cities of the state, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra.

Additionally, plans are underway to introduce metro projects in Kashi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Bareilly, signaling a significant expansion of urban transport infrastructure. Notably, efforts to enhance metro connectivity in Lucknow through a second phase expansion are in progress.

Moreover, the inauguration of Rapid Rail Namo Bharat on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor marks a significant milestone, establishing the country’s inaugural regional rail service. In Varanasi, the implementation of a ropeway project underscores the commitment to innovative transport solutions.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh has made commendable strides in leveraging waterways for connectivity enhancement. The National Waterway-1 vision is facilitating the linkage of Prayagraj with Haldia port, fostering seamless inland navigation. Moreover, a multi-modal terminal is being operated on the Haldia-Varanasi road and river Ganga in Varanasi.

Due to improvements in infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh has become the dream destination for investors. In the Global Investors Summit 2023, proposals worth nearly Rs 40 lakh crore were received from across the country and the world, which could potentially create crores of jobs and employment opportunities.

Recently, through the GBC 4.0, the implementation of investment proposals worth Rs 10.24 lakh crore has begun. This will create employment for thousands of youth. Prior to this, investment proposals worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore were received in the Investors Summit 2018. Under this, the implementation of these investment proposals was carried out through three GBCs.