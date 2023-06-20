‘Desh Chaalak’ – an ode to Indian drivers

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has hailed the contribution made by the driver community to India saying the drivers play a vital role in the country’s economic progress.

“These tireless drivers are the true backbone of our nation, steering the country towards growth,” the Union Minister said here.

Gadkari was speaking at an event to unveil a book ‘Desh Chaalak: A book honouring Indian Drivers’.

About the book, he said ‘Desh Chaalak’ is a step in the right direction to make people aware of the contribution made by the driver community to India.

“With world-class roads and accompanying infrastructure, we are attempting to make the lives of these drivers better,” the Union Minister said while addressing the event organised by Mahindra Logistics.

Authored by Ramesh Kumar, a journalist and an industry veteran with a deep understanding of the driver community, the book serves as a tribute to the unsung heroes – the drivers of India.

‘Desh Chaalak’ acknowledges and honours the silent contribution of India’s drivers to the growth of the country. Comprising a collection of 30 stories based on real-life experiences, ‘Desh Chaalak’ is a captivating account of their journey on the road.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Logistics, said, “The book stands as a symbol of our deep admiration and gratitude and aims to bring greater recognition to the drivers’ tireless efforts, ensuring that their indispensable contributions are acknowledged and valued by all.”