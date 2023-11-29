Derek O’Brien questions Home Minister’s silence on unemployment, price rise in Kolkata rally

Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien today said that Home Minister Amit Shah has chosen not to speak on the failure of BJP in addressing the real issues of Bengal and the nation at large.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a mega rally in Kolkata on Wednesday, to set the tone for the party’s campaign for next year’s Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Responding to Amit Shah’s rally, through a video tweet by the TMC, O’Brien said that not a single word has been spoken about generating jobs for the youth, price rise and deprived workers of Bengal who have been suffering owing to the MNREGA funds being wrongfully withheld by the Centre.

Home Minister @AmitShah chose not to speak a word about: ❌ Generating jobs for the youth

❌ Price rise

❌ Deprived workers of Bengal who have been suffering owing to the MGNREGA funds being wrongfully withheld by @BJP4India Govt. Parliamentary Party Leader, RS, Mr.… pic.twitter.com/BKqEgCPKlF — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 29, 2023

He said that the MNREGA workers who have finished their work are awaiting payment but the Centre has withheld it and the Home Minister did not utter a single word about it. Derek O’Brien has been at the forefront criticising Amit Shah even on previous occasions.

Two years ago he had targeted Home Minister Shah when the Pegasus controversy was in the news. O’Brien had then said that he will shave his head if Amit Shah, who is ‘running away’ from Pegasus, comes to Parliament and makes a statement.