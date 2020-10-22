With the campaigns going at full pace in Bihar, the Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Patna’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Modi informed about the test result through a tweet. “Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temp. No temp. for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning,” he said.

On Sunday, he had held joint campaign with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Buxar and Bhojpur.

He campaigned last on Monday and the meeting was attended by senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain.

Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild https://t.co/cTwCzt88DL temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, BJP has come out with a set of promises for the citizens of states.

In its manifesto, BJP has promised free coronavirus vaccination, 19 lakh jobs among others for the upcoming elections.

The saffron party has also stressed that current chief minister and ally Janta Dal (JDU) party leader Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister for the next five years.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presented the manifesto and said, “As soon as the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto,”

She also said that Bihar’s growth is ‘integral part’ of the country’s overall growth and requested voters to support chief ministerial candidate Nitish Kumar.

The 19 lakh job promise in the manifesto is an attempt by the Bihar government to undercut opposition leader Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of ’10 lakh government jobs.’

The other promises in the manifesto include three lakh new teachers appointment, one lakh jobs in the health sector, medical education including technical education available in Hindi language, develop Bihar as the next generation IT hub which will provide more than 5 lakh employment, pucca houses for 30 lakh people, amongst others.

Bihar is set to vote for 243 assembly seats in the state which will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.