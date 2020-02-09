With the exit polls predicting a dismal performance by the Congress in the Delhi Assembly election which concluded on Saturday, PC Chacko on Sunday claimed the grand old party is likely to do better than what is being stated by the surveys.

The exit polls have projected the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party to retain power, the BJP to better its previous record and the Congress to remain a no-gainer with minimum zero and a maximum of two seats.

The overarching theme that emerges is that the AAP is all set to taste power in Delhi for the second time, while the BJP will have to sit in the opposition, probably with better numbers. The Congress will have been really lucky to send even one MLA in Delhi assembly this time as well.

Speaking on the possibility of an alliance with the AAP to news agency ANI, Congress in-charge of the national capital, PC Chacko said: “It depends on the results. Once results are out then only we can discuss it.”

Dismissing the exit poll result, Chacko further said: “I think the surveys are not correct. Congress is likely to do better than what surveys predict.”

Chacko had on Saturday said that the party will spring a surprise on February 11, the day on which counting of votes will take place for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

He also denied that the party has thrown in the towel and is not even in the race.

“We are fighting an ideological war. Delhi has seen a slow pace of progress in the last five-six years. People are looking at the Congress with hope as Aam Aadmi Party makes false promises and the BJP spreads communalism,” Chacko was quoted as saying by IANS.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury chose to be rather silent on his party’s performance. He, however, said his party fought the election with all its strength.

He also put forth the difference between the BJP and AAP.

“In this election, BJP put forth all the communal agendas and Arvind Kejriwal Ji put forth developmental agendas. If Kejriwal wins, then it will be a victory of the developmental agendas,” he told ANI.

Though voting was slow in initial hours, it picked up by the end of the day and 61.46 per cent of the 1,47,86,382 voters cast their votes. However, it was low compared to the 67.14 per cent of the 2015 polls.