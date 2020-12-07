Low viability and dense fog in Delhi and its neighbouring areas has hit flight operations at the Delhi international airport on Monday.

Due to low visibility and fog that have delayed flight operations, major airlines have shared the weather advisories to the travelling passengers requesting them to keep a check on flight status and crowding at the Delhi airport amidst the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Indigo tweeted, “Due to bad weather in Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please keep a track of your flight status.”

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Delhi, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please keep a track of your flight status here https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or SMS ST<flight no.><flight date> to 566772. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 7, 2020

#TravelUpdate Due to poor visibility in Delhi, departures will be impacted. Please visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK<Flight no.>to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 7, 2020

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Patna (PAT), Darbhanga (DBR), and Varanasi (VNS), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjrw0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 7, 2020

Similar travel advisories have been issued by other airlines like SpiceJet and Vitara for Delhi and many cities including Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Jalandhar and Gorakhpur, where low temperature and changing wind direction are likely to also affect on-road visibility.

Apart from the national capital, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida have also witnessed dense fog.

Due to low visibility and ongoing farmers’ protest, traffic has slowed down across the national capital.