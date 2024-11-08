Demonetisation paved way for monopolies by devastating MSMEs: Rahul

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, slammed the BJP-led government on the eighth anniversary of demonetisation, and said it paved the way for “monopolies” by “devastating” Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the informal sector.

In a social media post, Gandhi wrote, “India continues to use more cash today than eight years ago when demonetisation was implemented. Demonetisation paved the way for monopolies by devastating MSMEs and the informal sector.”

Taking a jibe at the ruling dispensation, “Incompetent and ill-intended policies that create an environment of fear for businesses will stifle India’s economic potential. What is needed is a new deal that fosters fairness and freedom to unlock the energy of play-fair businesses across the country.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress’ chairperson of social media Supriya Shrinate said, “On this day in 2016, Narendra Modi announced demonetisation. BJP celebrates everything by organising this day, that day, so and so day… But demonetisation day is not celebrated.”

She claimed that demonetisation destroyed the economy as factories were closed, jobs were destroyed and investment was ruined.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said demonetisation was an “epic failure” of the government as it destroyed businesses and ruined jobs.

It may be mentioned that the Congress had said demonetisation was the “biggest assault” on the country’s economy and the countrymen were still nursing the “wound” inflicted by the ruling dispensation