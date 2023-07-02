Democracy is being butchered by BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Hitting out at the BJP on Sunday after Ajit Pawar along with eight other NCP leaders were inducted into the Eknath Shinde led ministry in Maharashtra, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the ruling party was on an “MLA purchasing spree.”

Ajit Pawar, who is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, while the eight others were inducted as ministers.

“No words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra,” tweeted Mehbooba.

“Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions. On one hand BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard earned public money is being misused to quench the BJP’s thirst for power,” she added.