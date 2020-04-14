India on Monday strongly condemned an attack by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on two Indian fishing boats off the coast of Gujarat and warned the neighbouring country to not repeat such “heinous” acts, official sources said.

The personnel from the Pakistani agency targeted Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats, ‘Omkar’ and ‘Mahasagar’ on Sunday.

India issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over its “deliberate attack” and firing on Indian fisherman, the sources said.

One fisherman was injured in the attack, they said, adding India called upon Pakistani authorities to instruct its forces to desist from such heinous acts.

“India strongly condemned the deplorable and unprofessional act by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency of firing at Indian fishing vessel and causing body harm to Indian fishermen,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday had summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control that killed a civilian.

The Foreign Office had said that Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned Ahluwalia and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” in Dhudnial, Rakhchikri, Chirikot and Baroh Sectors on April 12.

Chaudhry had said that a two-year-old boy was killed in Dhudnial Sector and in Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors, two civilians were injured respectively.

The FO alleged that the Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons which still continues.

Chaudhry said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from Kashmir, according to FO.

Earlier, in a shelling by Pakistan troops on the Line of Control (LoC), three civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

“Two civilians died in Kupwara and one in Handwara,” said SSP, Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar.

(With PTI inputs)