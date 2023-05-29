Delhi’s shocker: Teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death in full public view

The accused, Sahil (20), was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bulandshahr (UP). Police officials said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil, but fell out with him over some issue

In a shocking and gruesome incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her boyfriend more than 20 times. She was also hit with a boulder in outer North Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

Sahil (20), the accused, was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bulandshahr (UP) on Monday. A senior police official said Sahil, who allegedly stabbed Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy area, to death, works as a Fridge-AC mechanic.

Talking to a news agency, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said, “We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.” He added, “Yesterday, we received information late at night that a girl had been murdered. Immediately, our staff reached the scene of crime. Later, we formed multiple teams to nab the accused. He was later identified and now has been arrested.”

She said an investigation is underway and “we will ensure that the accused gets a maximum punishment for the crime”.

A video of the incident is also doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the youth, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl even as around seven to eight bystanders are watching the crime taking place in front of their eyes.

A man wearing a dark red-coloured shirt tries to intervene but was pushed away by the killer who continued to stab the poor girl while warning the crowd to disperse.

As the girl was lying on the ground motionless, the accused kicks her multiple times before hitting her with a boulder five times. He then briefly leaves the scene. However, he returns shortly after to hit the girl once again with the boulder, kicks her multiple times, and then finally flees the spot.

Police officials said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil. However, they fell out over some issue.

Case registered under section 302 of the IPC

“The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend’s son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father,” the official added.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock over the brutal murder of the 16-year-old girl.

The incident, he said, has exposed the deteriorating law and order in the capital and indicates that the criminals have no fear of law. “It is extremely tragic and unfortunate that a heartless murder of an innocent minor girl has taken place in Delhi. The criminals have become fearless, with no fear of the police. LG Sir, law and order is your responsibility, please do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of utmost importance,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Edu Minister Atishi slams LG Saxena

Delhi Education Minister Atishi also slammed LG VK Saxena and asked him to “pay attention” towards law and order in the National Capital.

“My soul trembled after looking at this dreadful act. I want to remind Delhi LG that the Constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of Delhi. But he spends most of his time creating roadblocks for Arvind Kejriwal government. I request the LG with folded hands to pay attention to the safety of the women of Delhi. Today women are not at all safe in Delhi,” she said on Twitter.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the case and issued a notice to city police seeking an action taken report.

