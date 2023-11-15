Delhi’s average AQI back to ‘severe’ level

There seems to be no respite for Delhi’s residents as the city’s deteriorating average air quality is back to the ‘severe’ level on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The national capital’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 401, as per data released by the CPCB. The highest AQI level was recorded at Nehru Nagar area with a reading of 447, followed by Jahangirpuri 441, Bawana at 431, Punjabi Bagh 430, and Mundka 421, and other places too clocking AQI levels of 400 and above.

However, the data released on average air quality in the national capital by the pollution monitoring agency was based on

readings from 31 out of 40 air monitoring stations across the city.

The situation is becoming problematic with drop in temperatures, low wind speed and high relative humidity levels, all factors that make the pollution situation stagnant as dispersion of the particulate matter in the air gets difficult.

Talking of the national capital’s weather conditions as per the weatherman, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature reading

of 10.9 degrees Celsius, which was three points below the season’s average, while the weather agency mentioned a mainly clear sky with smoke.

On the other hand, adjoining city’s like Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad also reeled under bad air, with the AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ category. Gurugram’s air quality was recorded under the ‘poor’ category.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the decisions on measures including odd even vehicle rationing scheme and artificial rain can also be considered, if the pollution levels hit the

‘Severe plus’ mark in the days to come.

Speaking to a news agency here, Rai said the speed of wind is low and a drop in temperature has been observed, which is again making the pollutants stagnant, and the wind speed is likely to stay the same in the coming two to three days.

The minister gave a reference to experts in the matter and said there is a possibility that wind speed may improve after two to three days which may improve the situation.

Meanwhile, one of the important government medical institutions in the city, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has started a pollution related illness clinic for treating patients suffering from the effects of bad air.

The clinic is under the respiratory diseases treating department of the institution.