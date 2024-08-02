Delhi’s anger vented on Lucknow: Akhilesh on Yogi’s outburst in Assembly

Reacting to Yogi Adityanath’s fulminations in the state assembly on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav wanted to know the reason behind the sudden emotional outburst of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

In his address in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I have not come here to do a job. If I wanted prestige, I would have got it in the math. We have come to change the system. Whoever commits any wrong will suffer the consequences”.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, the Samajwadi Party president said that the question is who has hurt his reputation.

Advertisement

“Why is Delhi’s anger vented on Lucknow? The question is who harmed his reputation? Why such indirect attacks. Is anyone behind it,” he asked.

Earlier, the ruling BJP had witnessed rumblings in its cadre after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya issued a statement in the BJP Working Committee that the organisation was bigger than the government. His statement reflected the differences that have cropped up with the BJP after its debacle in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, before the monsoon session of the legislature in UP, both the deputy chief ministers along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the media and the infighting seems to have ended for the time being.