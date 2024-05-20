Delhiites continue to battle scorching heat

With no respite forthcoming, the national capital continued to battle scorching heat on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 44.1 degrees C, the weather agency said.

There is no relief from the heat wave for the city with five areas registering a maximum temperature of above 46 degrees C.

Najafgarh continued to clock the highest maximum temperature on the second consecutive day, above 47 degrees C, which was 47. 4 degrees C on Monday, which was six points more than season’s average.

Mungeshpur recorded 47.1 degrees C, Pitampura 46.6 degrees C, Jafarpur 46.3 degrees C and Pusa Institute area 46.1 degrees C.

People could be seen taking refuge under tree shades and bus stops in a bid to save themselves from the scorching heat during the peak hours of the day.

For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast the average minimum and maximum temperatures to hover around 29 to 45 degrees C, respectively.

The weather agency has further suggested “partly cloudy sky, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions and strong surface winds” for Tuesday.

During the evening at around 5.30 pm, the relative humidity was as low as 24 per cent, the weather agency said.

Due to the hot weather conditions, the IMD advised extreme care for the vulnerable people and asked the residents to refrain from exposure to heat and avoid dehydration.

The weather agency advised the resident to drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty, use ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to keep one’s self hydrated.

The department has warned of the expected impact of the heat wave with a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages, and health concerns for vulnerable people, that include infants, elderly and those with chronic diseases.