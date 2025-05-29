Delhi weather disruption likely as IMD issues orange alert for Friday

Delhi can expect another round of harsh weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised an orange alert for Friday.

The city can look forward to heavy showers, thunderstorm and gusty winds which can touch a speed of 70 km/h. The alert indicating the possibility of disruption and damage was upgraded from the yellow warning released earlier.

Although Thursday commenced with no warnings issued, the IMD had forecast light to moderate showers throughout the day. The same conditions are likely to prevail until Thursday, but the intensity is likely to increase a lot on Friday.

Interestingly, even when Delhi has been placed under high alert, its immediate neighbour cities of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida are not facing warning at similar levels.

As per IMD’s forecast, the places could experience light rain and thunder on Friday but nothing official is being issued there.

May has already been an unusually wet month in Delhi. With 186.4 mm of rain that has fallen till now, the city has surpassed its earlier May record of 165 mm, achieved way back in 2008. This is a far cry from the average May rainfall in the city that remains barely around 30.7 mm.

The recent spate of storms has not gone unnoticed. This month alone, five major weather systems have swept through Delhi and the NCR, leaving behind a trail of destruction. At least 12 people have lost their lives, with causes ranging from collapsed structures to electrocution and falling trees.

The severe weather has exposed gaps in the city’s infrastructure and raised fresh concerns about its monsoon readiness.

Sunday’s thunderstorm was especially disruptive, knocking down trees, severing power cables, inundating streets, and causing flight delays. Monday also showed light showers in some areas of the city, and similar spells are anticipated in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon which typically arrives at Delhi by June 27 is progressing ahead of schedule this year. Although there has been no official date announced for its arrival in the capital, its quicker-than-average progress suggests an early onset.

While Delhi prepares for another bout of tempestuous weather, officials are advising citizens to remain indoors during the active hours of the storms, to avoid travel if possible, and to monitor weather forecasts.