IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for Delhi anticipating three days of thunderstorms, gusty winds

Delhi is in for another round of turbulent weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued yellow alert for two days while orange alert for the third day of thunderstorm and gusty winds.

The weather department said the city would witness partly cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by wind with a speed reaching up to 50 KMPH during the evening and night on Wednesday and Thursday.

Additionally, the city will witness moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms with the wind speed reaching up to 70 KMPH on Friday.

The upcoming stormy spell is expected close on the heels of a turbulent May that has already witnessed five major storms in Delhi-NCR resulting in at least 12 fatalities from house collapses, electrocution, and uprooted trees.

Notably, Sunday’s thunderstorm – accompanied by three hours of intense rainfall – disrupted flight operations and exposed glaring gaps in the city’s drainage and infrastructure systems, leading to widespread water logging and power outages.

So far, the national capital has received 186.4 mm of rain this month – the highest recorded for May in the city’s history – surpassing the previous record of 165 mm set in 2008.

The Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that rainfall in India is expected to be 106 percent more than the average. This estimate is more than the forecast made in April. The Meteorological Department said that during the monsoon season (June to September) 2025, there is a possibility of more than normal rainfall across the country.