Delhi water crisis: SC directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it and asked Haryana to facilitate the flow of the surplus water from Hathnikund to Wazirabad uninterruptedly to Delhi.

The top court has directed Himachal Pradesh to release the surplus water on June 7 with prior intimation to Haryana.

It also asked the Upper Yamuna River Board to measure water released by Himachal Pradesh at Hathnikund.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court said there should be no wastage of water on part of the Delhi government, and sought a status report by Monday, June 10.

Earlier this week, the top court had asked the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to call an emergent meeting of all the stakeholder-states on June 5 to address the problem of water scarcity in the national capital in the midst of soaring mercury in an unprecedented summer heat wave.

The direction to release the surplus water came after the Delhi government on May 31 approached the top court to get immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana.

In its plea, the government said that the people of Delhi were faced with an acute shortage of water because of the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in Delhi.