The temperature in Delhi has decreased to a minimum of 9 degree Celsius on Monday morning, making the visibility low in some parts of the city.

As per MeT official, the visibility remained low in many parts of the city due to moderate fog. The relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index was at 196 in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am.

The MeT department has predicted clear skies during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday would be around 20 and 8 degrees Celcius respectively.