Delhi under tight grip of security ahead of civil defence mock drills

Adequate arrangements have been made in the city with deployment of staff at key establishments ahead of the civil defence mock drills scheduled on Wednesday in the wake of Pahalgam terror attacks.

Moreover, patrolling in areas having high footfall such as Connaught Place, Gole Market, Sarojini Market and Janpath market among other areas, is also being done.

An intensive vehicle checking has been carried out in the north west district police area, while deployment has been enhanced across key areas in the city, an official said.

Similarly, anti-terror measures were stepped up in the north district too with the personnel carrying out checking in areas to deter threats, ensuring continued vigilance for the safety and security of the community.

“We have already increased day and night patrolling in the city. We have deployed paramilitary forces, along with police personnel, at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has already been beefed up in the city. The DCPs are personally monitoring the arrangements in their districts. They are holding meetings with assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and station house officers (SHOs),” an official said.

Notably, after a gap of 54 years, the country will conduct a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday to prepare for the possibility of war with Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued an advisory to multiple states for undertaking mock drills on May 7.

The drills, which will include operationalisation of air raid warning sirens and blackouts, are being undertaken to prepare the general public in event of a hostile attack.