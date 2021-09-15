Delhi terror module busted, 14-day police remand of 6 suspects

A Delhi Court has sent six suspects, accused of planning terrorist attacks in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the forthcoming festival season, to fourteen-day police custody, an official said here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Court granted remand of all the six suspects including Zeeshan Qamar and Mohd Amir Javed who were arrested on Tuesday by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had said that they have busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested six persons, including two people — Zeeshan and Javed — who were trained in Pakistan.

Furnishing details of a multistate operation, a Delhi Police Special Cell official, said that they had received input from the central agencies that a conspiracy was being hatched to conduct terror strikes in major cities of the country.

Keeping in view this serious input, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had constituted a team under the supervision of DCP Pramod Khushwaha and ACPs Hridya Bhushan and Lalit Joshi.

“After analyzing human and technical inputs, we realized that it was a very big network that was spread in different states. And on Tuesday morning we concluded this operation by conducting multiple raids in different states,” Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Neeraj Thakur said in a press briefing yesterday.

Thakur said that it looked like the terror operation was closely coordinated across the border. with the whole operation being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother – Anees Ibrahim.

The first person named Sameer, hailing from Maharashtra was arrested from Kota while he was traveling in a train while two other were held in the national capital. From more human and technical inputs, the Special Cell in close cooperation with the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (UP-ATS) conducted raids in the state and arrested three more people.

Giving more details, Thakur said of the six arrested, two were taken to Pakistan via Muscat where they were trained to use explosives and firearms, including AK-47. “The training continued for 15 days after which they returned to Muscat. They revealed that during their training in Pakistan, there were also 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group,” the special cell official had said.

He said the module was divided into two teams.

“One team was given to underworld which was being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, Anees Ibrahim. Their task was to get the arms to enter India from across the border and keep them concealed. The second team was asked to arrange funds via Hawala,” the Special Cell official said.

The Special Cell informed that one person out of the six arrested was given the task to identify locations in major cities of the country where they could carry out the terror attacks during the forthcoming festival season.