FICN racket busted; 3 held with counterfeit notes worth Rs 50 lakh

The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an interstate fake Indian currency note (FICN) syndicate with the arrest of three people and the recovery of fake notes worth Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested include a man undergoing training for Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), they said.

According to police, the gang has so far printed and supplied fake notes to the tune of Rs 5 crore during the past five years.

“FICN equivalent to Rs 50,00,000 has been recovered from the trio Asif Ali, Danish Ali and Sartaj Khan, all natives of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh,” a senior police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused on December 30 near the Akshardham Metro Station. FICN equivalent to Rs 50 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 were seized from their possession.

Accordingly, a case under relevant provisions of law was registered against them.

Police also found a FICN printing set-up, high-quality laptops and printers, and other equipment from their hideout from Badaun.

They said the syndicate used to supply fake currency to their associates and clients in Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and other states.

Further investigation of the case is in progress and their linkages are being worked upon, police added.