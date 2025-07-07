Delhi targets ‘drug-free campuses’ in anti-narcotics drive

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has urged educational institutions in the Capital to establish anti-drug clubs as part of a broader effort to curb the growing use of narcotic substances on campuses.

On Monday, during a review meeting, the minister made a formal appeal to institutions across the city and assessed the progress and strategies of the anti-drug campaign in the Central Delhi district. He expressed hope that these initiatives would eventually lead to the declaration of “drug-free campuses.”

Advertisement

According to an official document, the minister instructed authorities to launch targeted campaigns in sensitive areas, focusing on awareness drives in schools, colleges, and shelter homes — often hotspots for such illicit activity. “Our mission is not only to reduce drug-related cases but to guide the youth in a positive direction,” he said.

Advertisement

Singh also called for interdepartmental coordination among the police, social welfare, and health departments to strengthen rehabilitation services and prevent relapse among individuals recovering from substance abuse.

Speaking at the meeting, he reaffirmed that the dream of a drug-free Delhi can only be realized when all departments, institutions, and society work in close coordination toward this goal.

The minister emphasized that the expertise and resources of private organizations should also be leveraged for the counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation of individuals affected by drug use.

According to the ministry’s document, participating departments and NGOs shared their experiences during the meeting.

Singh pledged to ensure the availability of necessary resources and stressed that active engagement from all stakeholders is essential to achieve the vision of a developed Delhi.

The session was attended by the District Magistrate, officials from the Police, Education, Health, and Social Welfare departments, and representatives from various NGOs.